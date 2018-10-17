Joshua Bassett (Stuck in the Middle) has landed the lead role of Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical, a series for Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, which is set to launch in late 2019.

Bassett’s Ricky is a cynical but charming high school junior who launches a bold plan to win back his ex-girlfriend Nini – by auditioning to star opposite her in the school’s production of “High School Musical.”

“Joshua’s interpretation of the Ricky character was brilliant – funny, winning and, at the same time, uniquely vulnerable. The audience is going to love watching this charismatic young actor put his stamp on this next chapter of the High School Musical franchise” said Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.

Based on the Emmy-winning High School Musical franchise, the series will be filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah, in a single camera documentary style. The 10-episode story follows a group of high school students who stage a performance of “High School Musical” for their fall theater production, only to realize that as much drama happens offstage as onstage. Every episode will include a new rendition of a beloved song from “High School Musical” as well as an original song.

Tim Federle (Ferdinand) executive produces with Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Ugly Betty), who also serves as showrunner. High School Musical EPs Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush are also set to executive produce the series.

Seventeen-year-old Bassett has performed in over 30 musical theater productions and had roles in several commercials and television series including a recurring role in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and a guest starring role in the upcoming crime anthology Dirty John for Bravo. He’s repped by The Osbrink Agency, Artistic Endeavors and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

“As someone whose childhood was shaped by the cultural phenomenon that is ‘High School Musical,’ I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to tell this story,” said Bassett. “Go Wildcats!”