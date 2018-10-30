Apple headed to the Big Apple to unveil its latest gadgets in time for the holiday season.

The company is likely to announce new iPads and Macs at the press event in Brooklyn, which gets underway at 10 AM ET today. We’ll update this post as new details are announced.

Apple is expected to update its iPad Pro, the large-screen tablet it introduced in 2015 to compete with Microsoft’s Surface Pro for the business users. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected Apple analyst, predicts the company will announce an iPad Pro with an 11-inch screen to replace the 10.5-inch model.

Bloomberg reported the new tablet will be slimmer, boast a faster processor and graphics chip, an updated Apple Pencil. The new iPad Pro will use Apple’s FaceID to unlock the device, taking the place of the home button and fingerprint recognition.

The MacBook Air will also likely get a refresh. Both Kuo and Bloomberg predict the updated laptop will be cheaper and come with a faster processor and a higher resolution 13-inch screen.

The Mac Mini desktop computer — that’s the one that ships without a display, keyboard or mouse — will be updated as well, according to reports. It’ll boast more storage and speedier processor. The mini hasn’t gotten a make-over since 2014, so it’s overdue.

This is the second major product announcement from Apple this fall. The company introduced the new lineup of its iPhones in September. This unveiling will feature the rest of the product lineup for the holiday season, where it will face competition from tech rivals Amazon, Google and Facebook, which already have introduced new hardware.