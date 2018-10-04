Gunpowder & Sky has acquired domestic rights to Her Smell, the punk-rock tie-up written and directed by Alex Ross Perry and starring Elisabeth Moss. The pic, which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, just had its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival. Gunpowder & Sky now plans a 2019 release with an awards push for Moss.

The film, the third collaboration of Perry and Moss, centers on her Becky Something, a ’90s punk rock superstar who once filled arenas with her grungy all-female trio, but who crashes down to earth into the harsh realities of mid-life. Forced to get sober, temper her demons, and reckon with the past, she retreats from the spotlight and tries to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success. The narrative is told across five scenes that span 10 years

Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn, Amber Heard, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Virginia Madsen and Eric Stoltz star. Bow and Arrow Entertainment, which produced Gunpowder & Sky’s The Little Hours, and Faliro House Productions produced, with Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman, Adam Piotrowicz, Perry and Moss producers. Christos V. Konstantakopoulos executive produced.

Gunpowder & Sky, which negotiated the Her Smell deal with Endeavor Content, recently released another music-forward drama, the Sundance hit Hearts Beat Loud. It also just acquired Lords of Chaos, which chronicles the birth of Norwegian black metal band Mayhem.