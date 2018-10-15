Henrik Pabst is exiting his post as President of Red Arrow Studios International as President after being promoted to the newly-created position of senior executive position at ProSiebenSat.1’s Entertainment segment. Bo Stehmeier is set to succeed him as Red Arrow Studios International President.

Pabst and Stehmeier’s new roles will be effective January 1, 2019. Pabst’s new role will optimize rights management and commercial deal-making across the Group’s linear and digital entertainment platforms. He will be responsible for all commercial matters relating to local content commissioning, IP monetization, windowing and content acquisitions.

He will report to Conrad Albert, Deputy CEO and Group General Counsel at ProSiebenSat.1, and Wolfgang Link, Head of ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland. Pabst will also be part of ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland’s management board.

Stehmeier reporting to Jan Frouman, Chairman & CEO of Red Arrow Studios. Hewill oversee TV distributor Red Arrow Studios International and US independent film distributor Gravitas Ventures.

Pabst boarded Red Arrow in 2011 and eventually took over responsibility for Red Arrow Studios International in November 2014. Prior to that, Pabst worked for IMG Media and in TV production and development. Stehmeier has been with Red Arrow since 2016. He previously worked for companies including Factory Media, Off the Fence, Optomen International and Bullseye TV.