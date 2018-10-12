EXCLUSIVE: Freya Tingley (Hemlock Grove) and Paul Rae (True Grit) will star in U.S. indie thriller Year Of The Detectives, which goes into production this month in LA.

Tingley will play Nic O’Connell who dually inherits her grandfathers’ long-running private detective agency in the heart of Chinatown. She and her co-inheritor must put aside their differences to solve the final mystery of their grandparents’ deaths. Rae plays the detective who reluctantly joins their effort as the bodies pile up. Dralla Aierken and Jim Meskimen also star.

The low-budget pic is the first for producer Joe Smith of Silversmith Pictures and debut for director Ali Presley Paras whose shorts have included QUAD, also produced by Smith, which is available on Hulu as part of the Fun Size Horror anthology. Script is from Chris Johnson.

Tingley will next be seen in feature The Sonata opposite Rutger Hauer and Simon Akbarian. Rae will next be seen in season two of Amazon’s The Patriot.

Tingley is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Elevate Entertainment; Rae by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Aierken by Etcetera and Company and Global Artists Agency.