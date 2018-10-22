EXCLUSIVE: Evan Peters is set to star in I Am Woman, the film about the rise of empowering ’70s female singing star Helen Reddy that’s about to get underway in Australia. Unjoo Moon (The Zen of Bennett) is directing a script by Emma Jensen.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey had already been set to play Reddy, and Peters has just signed to play Jeff Wald, who married Reddy and helped build her career as her manager. Along with a list of clients that included Donna Summer, George Carlin, Sylvester Stallone and Crosby Stills and Nash, Wald also reportedly had a raging drug problem that was considered a major contributing factor to his divorce with Reddy and contentious custody battle for their kids. Wald long since has cleaned up his act.

Peters comes to the job after starring in the indie American Animals, and in Ryan Murphy’s hit FX series Pose. He can currently be seen in American Horror Story: Apocalypse and next stars in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

I Am Woman is being produced by Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight.

Danielle Macdonald is also reportedly attached to play Lillian Roxon, a rock journalist who shows Reddy around town after she moves from Australia to New York hoping to make it as a singer. Shortly after, she meets Wald, who convinces her to move to Los Angeles and marry him. There, he implored Capitol Records chief Artie Mogull to record an album galvanized by Reddy’s feminist anthem “I Am Woman.”

