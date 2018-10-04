Four months after Paramount Network scrapped its Heathers reboot, based on the cult movie, the Viacom cable network has scheduled the controversial series in a week-long marathon event beginning October 25.

The high school satire, which contains violent scenes and tackles suicide, has undergone cuts, bringing the number of episodes from 10 to 9. The finale included the famous scene from the movie where the high school is blown up. It is no longer in the show, and I hear the final two episodes were combined to create a cliffhanger. In episode 5, the content in a first-person video game, originally featuring teachers holding guns, was also changed.

Heathers will premiere with two episodes on October 25, followed by two new episodes each night for five consecutive nights through Monday, October 29. The final episode will be followed by the premiere of a new Heathers-themed-episode of Lip Sync Battle with Melanie Field (Heather Chandler) and Brendan Scannell (Heather Duke).

For binge fans, all nine episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount Network’s app and website on October 22. You can watch the official Heathers trailer with an intro from Shannen Doherty above, which fully embraces.the debate over the show’s content, saying “TV’s Most Controversial Series Is Here.”

The Heathers series was initially developed and ordered by TV Land. It moved to Paramount Network and was scheduled to premiere March 7, but was delayed out of respect to the victims, families and others affected by the deadly shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, which claimed 17 lives. The premiere was later set for July 10, but Paramount Network ultimately opted not to move forward with the series, given the sensitive subject. The show, which had been produced internally, was shopped to streaming platforms and landed sales internationally.

“I am beyond excited that American audiences will finally get to see Heathers,” said Heathers showrunner Jason Micallef. “Obviously I wish fans could see the tenth episode but the producers and I felt strongly about not changing anything in it, and so, it’s been considered too controversial for U.S. audiences. Still, every day at this job is a delightful dream so it’s hard to complain. Plus, what matters most is fans will now get to see the satire we all love so much.”

The original film, written by Daniel Waters and directed by Michael Lehmann, centered on Veronica (Winona Ryder) and her rebel boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater) and their trials and tribulations dealing with the social order in high school.

The new Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology series set in the present day with “good girl” Veronica Sawyer dealing with a very different but equally vicious group of “Heathers.” It stars Grace Victoria Cox, Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Jasmine Mathews and James Scully.