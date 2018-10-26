EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off of winning the Heath Ledger Scholarship, Charmaine Bingwa has signed with UTA and Artists First for representation. Bingwa, an Australian-born Zimbabwean performer, made history as the first openly gay woman of color to be honored with the scholarship, which was founded five months after Ledger’s death.

Presented by Australians in Film, the scholarship honors Ledger’s legacy and is awarded to an actor who exhibits distinctive and unique potential.

Bingwa recent credits include the TIFF premiered horror-comedy film Nekrotronic with Monica Bellucci and Australian feature film The Pitch. She also wrote, produced, co-directed, and starred in the web series Little Sista.

Bingwa will continue to be repped by David Smith of Smith & Jones Management in Sydney.