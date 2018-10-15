HBO named Jessica Holscott executive vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Joe Tarulli, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“I have worked very closely with Jessica over the last two years, first in her role as Time Warner head of investor relations, and most recently in her role as the AT&T/Time Warner merger integration lead,” HBO CEO Richard Plepler said in a statement. “She is not only an exceptional talent in her field but an executive of enormous character who I believe will easily become a part of HBO’s vaunted senior management.”

Before joining the company, Holscott spent 16 years at General Electric working her way up to chief financial officer of GE Asset Management, where she led all financial operations for what is one of the largest managers of institutional assets in the world. During her time at GE, she also served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for the NBC Universal TV Stations Division.

Plepler acknowledged Tarulli’s contributions over his 27-year tenure with HBO, which spanned its journey from a nascent premium cable network to a global entertainment brand. “To say that we will miss him seems a clichéd understatement, but he is indeed an irreplaceable part of the fabric of HBO’s family,” he said.