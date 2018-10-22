HBO Europe is adapting Fernando Aramburu’s bestselling novel Patria as the company’s first Spanish original drama.

The premium broadcaster has greenlit the eight-part adaptation, which will be written by Aitor Gabilondo (El Príncipe) and directed by Venice-winning Pablo Trapero (The Clan) and Goya-winning Félix Viscarret (Four Seasons In Havana).

Produced by Alea Media, Patria will start shooting in the North of Spain early 2019. It will air across all of HBO Europe’s territories and will also be available to HBO’s subscribers in the U.S. via HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO On Demand.

Set in Spanish Basque Country and taking place over thirty years during the separatist terrorism of ETA, Patria tells a story through the eyes of two families divided by the violent conflict. It follows Bittori and her family, whose lives implode the day ETA kills her husband, Txato, on his doorstep. The relationship with her intimate friend Miren, whose son belongs to an ETA command, also comes to an end. Both families must deal with grief and moral contradictions while life goes on.

Patria, which is being produced in participation with HBO Latin America, will go into production in 2019 for a planned 2020 premiere.

Gabilondo says: “I’ve dedicated almost a year to adapt Patria for TV. Now, it’s time to bring these characters to life and recreate the painful past reflected in this work of fiction. That the wounds of this recent history are still open in the Basque Country fuels my commitment and forces me to sharpen my sensibility. Luckily, HBO has enabled me to be surrounded by an exceptional technical and artistic crew who share the same commitment. To me, Patria is not only the challenge of adapting a powerful and moving novel that has reached readers all over the world. It’s also a personal journey which, through these characters, takes me back to the toughest years of ETA that made such an impact on my youth.”

Antony Root, EVP of Original Programming and Production, HBO Europe, said, “A personal, human story that unfolds against the backdrop of political violence in the Basque country, and which explores themes of grief, community and forgiveness, Patria is at once acutely local and affectingly universal. That we have such an outstanding creative team to bring it to life is testament to our ambition for the series, and its appeal to both Spanish and international audiences. It is the perfect project to kick-off HBO Europe’s drama slate in Spain.”

Miguel Salvat, Commissioning Editor of Original Programming, HBO España, added, “Patria is the perfect expression of HBO Europe’s ambition regarding original production. We want to create something different, with great quality, that lives up to the legacy of our brand. I am convinced that with Fernando Aramburu’s great book as the basis, and Aitor Gabilondo’s huge contribution adapting the novel and leading this team, Patria will be a series like no other ever made in Spain.”