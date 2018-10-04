HBO has put in development KTown, a dark comedy from Barry producer Jason Kim, Greta Lee (St. Vincent), who also stars, and Annapurna TV.

Written by Kim and Lee, KTown is a dark comedy about L.A.’s most eccentric zip code – Koreatown – and the kingpin family at the center of it.

Lee will play Yumi, self-proclaimed Brentwood Barbie and daughter of the Kang family, who reconnects with her “embarrassing” Korean roots to become a powerful Korean-American woman.

Kim and Lee executive produce with Annapurna TV’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug and Susan Goldberg.

Kim is currently a producer on Barry for HBO. He most recently was a consulting producer for Love on Netflix and before that was an executive story editor on Girls for HBO. He is currently co-executive producing a series for HBO alongside Kid Fury & Lena Waithe. He developed The Middlesteins for Showtime with Nina Tassler executive producing. His play K-Pop: The Musical opened last year to rave reviews and sold out crowds at the Ars Nova in New York.

Lee, whose feature credits include St. Vincent, Sisters and Money Monster, most recently appeared in a recurring role on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, and previously played the female lead in Hulu’s Chance.

Kim is repped by UTA and Gang Tyre. Lee is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.