“The first one was scary. This one will be hilarious,” Hasan Minhaj tweeted by way of sending out the new promo for his weekly Netflix series Patriot Act, starting October 28.

The promo taps into the show’s name, a play on the controversial Patriot Act, aka Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism act.

Government agents in a greige room surveil Minhaj as he takes a text from his dad asking “Do you need money?” because, of course, Dad thinks he “got fired from the Daily Show.”

Minhaj tells Dad he left Daily Show to star in a Netflix show that “explores the modern geopolitical and cultural landscape through a comedic landscape.”

The government agents agree that is not funny.

They also watch as Minhaj exchanges with his fave cousin to ask that she “tell Mom I’m not doing drugs” and tells her his new program is “a weekly comedy show that tackles the news with depth and nuance…and jokes. Lots of jokes.”

“Who talks to their cousin like that?” the agents wonder, then mull, “So, shall we frame this guy for murder?”

They decide to wait and see how the new show fares. Tough crowd.

Minhaj’s one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King earned him a 2018 Peabody Award; he also is remembered as the guy who bravely hosted the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the Trump administration.

Minhaj was Jon Stewart’s last The Daily Show correspondent hire in November 2014; he continued in that capacity when Trevor Noah took over as host, until Netflix snared him.