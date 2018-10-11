Harvey Weinstein appeared without handcuffs in New York Supreme Court and even flashed a faint smile, a big change from his previous sober and shackled appearances in his sexual assault trial.

The fallen mogul’s upbeat demeanor suited the outcome of the day. The judge in his case dismissed one of the six counts against him, and pushed a key ruling to December, giving the defense more time to undermine the charges.

Weinstein’s legal team will have until November 16 to file motions regarding the remaining charges against him. The judge called a hearing for December 20, when he is expected to rule on those motions, meaning the flagship trial of the #MeToo era will not see serious courtroom action until well into 2019.

