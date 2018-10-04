EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of pop R&B and Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae boarding Focus Features’ Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet earlier this week, four more actors have joined the Kasi Lemmons-directed pic including Queen Sugar‘s Omar J. Dorsey, Colony‘s Tory Kittles, Ben Is Back‘s Tim Guinee and Antonio J. Bell who stars in AT&T’s Nigerian Prince.

The actors’ roles are being kept under wraps though we’ve learned that Bell will be playing Tubman’s brother Harry who lives and works on the Brodess plantation.

Antonio J. Bell Domain

Dorsey, who can be seen this month in Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween, and recently starred in Netflix’s Central Park Five, is repped by Innovative Artists, Aligned Entertainment, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. Kittles, whose credits also include Detective Thomas Papania on HBO’s True Detective and Laroy Wayne on FX’s Sons of Anarchy, is represented by APA, Circle of Confusion and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Guinee is repped by Innovative Artists, Principal Entertainment LA, and the Peikoff Mahan Law Office. Bell has been seen in such movies as Life of the Party, Baby Driver and The Boss and is represented by Domain Talent, Rothman / Andrés Entertainment, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman

The four join Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo who stars as Tubman, as well as,Vanessa Bell Calloway, Zackary Momoh, Deborah Ayorinde, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, and Clarke Peters. Filming is slated to begin filming this month in Virginia. Lemmons co-wrote Harriet with Gregory Allen Howard. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.