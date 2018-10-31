ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a single-camera comedy starring, co-written and executive produced by New Girl alumna Hannah Simone.

The comedy, inspired by Hannah’s nontraditional Indian family, was developed at ABC Studios, which is producing. Written and executive produced by Simone and former New Girl co-executive producer Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, the untitled project follows the broke, single and nearly thirtysomething Hannah (Simone) as she and her father form a new bond when he announces that he and her mother are separating. It’s described as a unique coming-of-age story where father and daughter are starting over together.

Simone, who was born in London to an Indian father and an English mother of German, Italian and Greek Cypriot descent, has a strong bond with her father. Four years ago, she penned an emotional tribute to him in Time magazine, praising him for his “courage, vision and pioneering feminist spirit.” Simone has introduced her father to some of her celebrity pals, and the two did a promotional spot for Toyota reminiscing about the time he thought her how to drive.

This marks Simone’s return to ABC, where last season she played the lead of The Greatest American Hero reboot pilot. Coming off a seven-year run as a series regular on Fox’s New Girl, Simone was among the most sought-after actresses last pilot season.

Fusfeld and Cuthbertson spent four seasons on New Girl, rising from producers to co-executive producers. They most recently worked as co-EPs on ABC/ABC Studios’ comedy series The Mayor.

Simone is repped by UTA, Alpita Patel Management and Ziffren Brittenham. Fusfeld and Cuthbertson are repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson Teller.