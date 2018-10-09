20th Century Fox’s The Hate U Give has won the narrative feature audience award at the Hamptons Film Festival, which just wrapped its 26th edition. The YA drama directed by George Tillman Jr and starring Amandla Stenberg began its theatrical rollout this weekend as well in three dozen locations grossing $500,000; it screened Friday at the festival which gave Stenberg one of its Breakthrough Artist Awards.

The Hamptons festival also said today John Chester’s The Biggest Little Farm won the audience awards for documentary features, and One Small Step, directed by former Disney artists Bobby Pontillas & Andrew Chesworth, won the audience award for best short film.

Earlier in the week, Eva Trobisch’s All Good (Alles Ist Gut) led the juried awards winning for Best Narrative Feature. The documentary top honor went to Magnolia’s Divide And Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes, directed by Alex Bloom, which hits theaters December 7.

Here is the full list of winners:

HIFF Audience Award Winner for Narrative Feature

THE HATE U GIVE, directed by George Tillman Jr.

HIFF Audience Award Winner for Documentary Feature

THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM, directed by John Chester

HIFF Audience Award Winner for Short

ONE SMALL STEP, directed by Bobby Pontillas & Andrew Chesworth

HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Feature

ALL GOOD “ALLES IST GUT”, directed by Eva Trobisch

HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature

DIVIDE AND CONQUER: THE STORY OF ROGER AILES, directed by Alexis Bloom

HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Short Film

FENCE “GARDHI”, directed by Lendita Zeqiraj

HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Short Film

GUAXUMA, directed by Nara Normande

Special Jury Prize For Acting

BORDER “GRÄNS”, directed by Ali Abbasi, received a Special Jury Prize for acting for the two lead actors, Eva Melander and Eero Milonoff

2018 Brizzolara Family Foundation Award for a Film of Conflict and Resolution

AND BREATHE NORMALLY, directed by Ísold Uggadóttir

Vimeo Staff Pick Award

CROSS MY HEART, directed by Sontenish Myers

Suffolk County Film Commission Next Exposure Grant

ONLY THE WIND IS LISTENING, directed by Emily Anderson

Zelda Penzel Giving Voice to the Voiceless Award: Dedicated to Those Who Suffer in Silence

THE CAT RESCUERS, directed by Rob Fruchtman and Steven Lawrence

Victor Rabinowitz and Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice

THE SILENCE OF OTHERS, directed by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar

Industry Advocate for Women Award

Terry Lawler, Executive Director of NYWIFT

The Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award

Alan Alda

2018 Breakthrough Artists

Kayli Carter, Cory Michael Smith, Amandla Stenberg