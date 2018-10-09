20th Century Fox’s The Hate U Give has won the narrative feature audience award at the Hamptons Film Festival, which just wrapped its 26th edition. The YA drama directed by George Tillman Jr and starring Amandla Stenberg began its theatrical rollout this weekend as well in three dozen locations grossing $500,000; it screened Friday at the festival which gave Stenberg one of its Breakthrough Artist Awards.
The Hamptons festival also said today John Chester’s The Biggest Little Farm won the audience awards for documentary features, and One Small Step, directed by former Disney artists Bobby Pontillas & Andrew Chesworth, won the audience award for best short film.
Earlier in the week, Eva Trobisch’s All Good (Alles Ist Gut) led the juried awards winning for Best Narrative Feature. The documentary top honor went to Magnolia’s Divide And Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes, directed by Alex Bloom, which hits theaters December 7.
Here is the full list of winners:
HIFF Audience Award Winner for Narrative Feature
THE HATE U GIVE, directed by George Tillman Jr.
HIFF Audience Award Winner for Documentary Feature
THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM, directed by John Chester
HIFF Audience Award Winner for Short
ONE SMALL STEP, directed by Bobby Pontillas & Andrew Chesworth
HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Feature
ALL GOOD “ALLES IST GUT”, directed by Eva Trobisch
HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: THE STORY OF ROGER AILES, directed by Alexis Bloom
HIFF Award Winner for Best Narrative Short Film
FENCE “GARDHI”, directed by Lendita Zeqiraj
HIFF Award Winner for Best Documentary Short Film
GUAXUMA, directed by Nara Normande
Special Jury Prize For Acting
BORDER “GRÄNS”, directed by Ali Abbasi, received a Special Jury Prize for acting for the two lead actors, Eva Melander and Eero Milonoff
2018 Brizzolara Family Foundation Award for a Film of Conflict and Resolution
AND BREATHE NORMALLY, directed by Ísold Uggadóttir
Vimeo Staff Pick Award
CROSS MY HEART, directed by Sontenish Myers
Suffolk County Film Commission Next Exposure Grant
ONLY THE WIND IS LISTENING, directed by Emily Anderson
Zelda Penzel Giving Voice to the Voiceless Award: Dedicated to Those Who Suffer in Silence
THE CAT RESCUERS, directed by Rob Fruchtman and Steven Lawrence
Victor Rabinowitz and Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice
THE SILENCE OF OTHERS, directed by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar
Industry Advocate for Women Award
Terry Lawler, Executive Director of NYWIFT
The Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award
Alan Alda
2018 Breakthrough Artists
Kayli Carter, Cory Michael Smith, Amandla Stenberg