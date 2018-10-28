Refresh for latest…: There’s lots of varied action at the international box office this weekend, with Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween taking the No. 1 position in its second frame at $25.6M for a $45.6M overseas cume and $172.3M worldwide. There were 39 markets added including a handful of majors with No. 1s notably in Germany, Spain, Brazil and Italy. The overall drop from opening last weekend was 47%, with some good holds in key markets, including the top spot again in Mexico.

While the Halloween franchise has typically been more of a domestic property, and slasher films can have a tougher time in traditional offshore horror markets, Universal’s EVP of International Distribution, Niels Swinkels, is bullish on the overseas play. Internationally, the IP’s heritage is only applicable in part of the world and Jamie Lee Curtis’ return to her iconic Laurie Strode role is playing where it’s a known entity, also taking names where it’s being sold as a new proposition. The David Gordon Green-helmed title is comping well to the Annabelles, The Conjuring, Happy Death Day, Don’t Breathe and Lights Out. This week, there’s holiday play ahead.

In the UK, Halloween was in a knife fight with A Star Is Born last weekend, landing No. 2 behind the awards hopeful. This weekend, both took a backseat to Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody. The Queen biopic rocked up a $12.2M opening on 1,250 screens in the home market. This followed last Tuesday’s mega-premiere at Wembley Stadium and is 127% above Star Is Born, 95% over The Greatest Showman and 46% ahead of La La Land.

But don’t cry for Warner Bros’ Star Is Born as it crossed the $100M mark overseas, dropping just 23% from last session with $17.6M in 75 markets and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga showing legs. The film also topped $250M worldwide. Universal’s Johnny English Strikes Again is another one to cross $100M internationally.

As we noted during the week, Venom topped $300M overseas and was set to pass the $500M milestone worldwide this session — and it did not disappoint. The Sony release chomped on $17.3M in 65 overseas markets to hit $321.1M offshore and $508.4M global with Japan and China still to get their licks in early next month.

Meanwhile, Fox’s The Predator landed in China with a No. 1 opening at $20.7M as the offshore cume heads to the century mark tomorrow.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

