NBC’s This Is Us (2.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 8.80 million viewers) and The Voice (1.6, 8.83M) maintained 100% of the previous week’s demo rating Tuesday, while growing in viewers. This is Us was the night’s top show in the demo, dominating Big 4 competitors by a 110% margin.

NBC’s New Amsterdam (1.3, 6.79M) retained 100% of last week’s fast affiliate stats in the demo to take 10 PM by a 44% margin last night, also copping a three-week high in total viewers.

Halloween themes suited ABC’s sitcoms Tuesday, though lack of World Series competition this week may also have helped the comedies grow.

Among them, The Conners (1.8, 7.75M) popped a tenth compared to its second week on air, possibly finding its new normal in Week 3. The Connors was the night’s second highest-rated broadcast.

ABC’s other comedies also inched up including The Kids Are Alright (1.3, 5.45M), which climbed two-tenths, though its average ratings includes a minute of The Conners. Black-ish (1.1, 4.28M) improved from previous broadcast’s 0.9, and Splitting Up Together (0.9, 3.30M) jumped from previous 0.7.

The gains didn’t extend to 10 PM, where Week 3 of The Rookie (0.8, 4.46M) came in flat after debuting with a 1.0 on October 16.

Fox’s The Gifted (0.6, 2.03M) hit a series low at 8 PM, as did Lethal Weapon (0.6, 2.70M) at 9.

CW’s Flash (0.6, 1.73M) and Black Lightning (0.3, 1.02M) each slumped a tenth week to week to match their respective series lows.

And CBS’ NCIS pair at 8 and 10 PM – NCIS with 1.3, 12.14M; NCIS: New Orleans at 0.9, 7.60M – ticked up a tenth week to week, sandwiching FBI (1.0, 9.41M), which stayed steady.

NBC (1.7, 8.14M) took Tuesday in the demo with a healthy 55% margin. CBS (1.1., 9.72M) topped in total viewers. ABC (1.1, 5.05M), Fox (0.6, 2.36M) and CW (0.5, 1.37M) followed.