While it’s often written that the weekend that lands prior to or around Halloween is deathly slow, it really depends on what the studios put on the marquee. We could have said the same thing about the third weekend in October, that it’s just a platform for lackluster wares, a pig pile of counter-programming. But Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween proved that business theory wrong last weekend with the second best start ever for the month with $76.2M. And the horror sequel is showing again that there’s money to be made at the end of October with a $33.3M second weekend, -56%. Tonight the David Gordon Green-directed sequel will slash past the $100M mark with a $10.3M Friday after a $94.7M first week, and by Sunday Halloween will stand at $128M.

The amount of money which Halloween is set to make is generally what a strong movie makes in the final corridor of October, i.e. Puss in Boots ($34M), Saw III ($33.6M), and Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa ($32M). However, this weekend, none of the studios wanted to compete in the wake of Halloween and really didn’t push their best fare out there. Lionsgate has another meat-and-potatoes Gerard Butler action thriller Hunter Killer which they took U.S. and U.K. rights on. The Donovan Marsh-directed submarine movie made $420K at 2,200 screens last night and is poised to make $2.4M today and $7.2M over three-days in 4th place at 2,720. Universal has the third Johnny English movie, Johnny English Strikes Again of which the U.S. is an afterthought with the Working Title pic shooting past the $100M threshold with $15M alone from the UK. The Rowan Atkinson comedy is only in play at 544 locations and it’s nothing fantastic with a $1.1M weekend after a $400K Friday.

Holding firm in spots 2 and 3 will be Warner Bros./Live Nation’s A Star Is Born and Sony’s Venom, both looking at respective fourth weekends of $12.5M (-34%), and $9.5M (-47%). The Bradley Cooper-directed movie by Sunday will stand at $147M while Venom will have a running total of $185.9M.

Faring well is A24’s expansion of Jonah Hill’s Los Angeles street skateboard teen drama Mid90s which in an expansion from 4 locations to 1,206 is looking at a $1.3M Friday, weekend 2 of $3M, 10-day of $3.3M.

