EXCLUSIVE: In estimates tonight, Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween is being projected by our industry sources at around $10M, which arguably is the second-best preview night for a horror pic after New Line’s It banked $13.5M from 3,500 theaters on Sept 7, 2017.

Tonight’s forecast doesn’t come from Universal, so there’s asterisk as they could come in higher or lower by the morning. Showtimes started at 7PM. We heard that the David Gordon Green-directed sequel at one point was tracking at $8M around 6PM, then popped up to $10M after 9PM. Still even if Halloween is in the high single digits at $8M-$9M tomorrow morning, that’s amazing for a horror movie considering that New Line’s The Nun hit a Conjuring universe franchise record back on Sept. 6 with $5.4M. Arguably, the next best horror movie to fare well in previews after It was Blumhouse’s own Paranormal Activity 3 which cleared $8M on Oct. 21, 2011; and that was just from midnight shows.

Where does Halloween land on its opening day and the weekend?

Without a doubt, the Malek Akkad-Bill Block-Jason Blum produced title is easily headed to its best opening in the 40-year old franchise, beating 2007’s Halloween ($26.3M) and it’s poised to be the biggest opening for Blumhouse, besting Paranormal Activity 3 ($52.5M). True, genre fans are a front-loaded kind of crowd who show up first and then disappear the rest of the weekend, but Halloween is playing like a blockbuster given its multi-generational pull. The drawing power for many is Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her legendary role as Laurie Strode for the first time since 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection. If Halloween follows the gross pattern of It and The Nun, its Thursday will rep 25%-27% of its opening day which would be a $37M-$40M Friday (including previews). Saturday would dip 10%, which would put the second day around $33M-$36M. Sunday would fall roughly 40% from Saturday making it $19.8M-$21.6M, putting the entire weekend between $89.8M-$97.6M. Again, that’s if Halloween plays like It or The Nun.

It‘s Thursday night repped 27% of its $50.4M opening day before finaling a FSS of $123.4M while The Nun did 25% of its $22M opening day on Thursday before posting a $53.8M opening. Both movies had the help of Imax. Currently the Imax auditoriums are being used by Universal/DreamWorks’ The First Man.

We’ll have more in the morning.