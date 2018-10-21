Refresh for latest…: Sony’s Venom continues to lead the international box office, scoring a hat trick at No. 1 with $32.3M this weekend for an offshore cume of $290.7M and a global total to date of $461.2M. In second, Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born rocked out to $22.8M to push the offshore total to $74.7M and the worldwide tally past the $200M mark. Behind those overseas is Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween. The pic’s offshore rollout is staggered with Jamie Lee Curtis’ badass Laurie Strode striding into 23 markets this session, including only three majors. The reboot-sequel slashed away at $14.3M in its debut. Coupled with the movie’s scary good domestic opening, that lifts the worldwide bow to $91.8M.

Universal The overseas Halloween numbers are in line with where Universal had the pic as we headed into the weekend, though they are slightly lower than the estimates we saw yesterday. Industry sources were clearly over-bullish on the start, expecting IT and The Nun scores — and U.S.-style anticipation — while not perhaps accounting for the tougher trek slasher movies experience in offshore waters.

Nevertheless, the only majors to go this session were Mexico, the UK and Russia as the majority of the remaining 46 markets go next weekend and should see curiosity piqued by the outsize domestic performance. Mexico had a great start to lead the David Gordon Green-helmed pic’s overseas play with $5M at No. 1. This gives Blumhouse its best debut ever and the 5th all-time highest for a horror film. The UK came in with $3.6M for Blumhouse’s 4th best opening weekend and the biggest of the last five years.

In the UK, Halloween was in a knife fight with Star Is Born which dipped just 4% locally to take No. 1. The Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga-starrer further debuted in Australia with the top WB opening of 2018 at $4.7M.

In like-for-likes, Halloween‘s total $14.3M opening weekend is comping well to a host of horror. It’s above Split (+8%), Insidious: The Last Key (+23%), A Quiet Place (+43%), The Conjuring (+46%), Insidious 2 & 3 (+55%), Lights Out (+72%), Rings (+83%), Jigsaw (127%), Don’t Breathe (147%), Happy Death Day (+151%) and below Annabelle (-14%).

Elsewhere, Universal’s First Man had a decent second weekend, opening No. 1 in Korea to top comps including Arrival, Sully, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Everest and Captain Phillips. The studio’s Johnny English Strikes Again, which is out in 57 offshore markets before getting to North America next session, is within striking distance of $100M.

