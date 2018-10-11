Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is set to take the stage as host and performer at the MTV Europe Music Awards — aka MTV EMAs. The ceremony will air live globally from Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain on November 4 at 7 PM ET/PT.

The Bumblebee actress made the announcement via a Facebook Live video. “The EMAs are a show where anything can happen,” said Steinfeld. “I can’t wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own – let’s do this, Bilbao!”incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own – let’s do this, Bilbao!”

Having appeared in Pitch Perfect 2 and 3, Steinfeld has one foot in music and another film. She’s not a stranger to the EMAs as she won the 2017 award for “Best Push Artist” and is nominated this year for “Best Pop” alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Shawn Mendes.

On the music side of things, Steinfeld’s debut single “Love Myself” went double platinum and was followed up by notable hits “Starving”, “Most Girls”, and “Let Me Go” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Steinfeld earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in True Grit and went on to star in many films including the critically claimed The Edge of Seventeen. In addition to the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, she will voice Spider-Gwen in Sony’s animated feature Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse and will star in the original Apple series Dickinson where she will play the titular 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson.