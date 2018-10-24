Nicolas Pesce’s Grudge is now scheduled to go earlier next summer, on June 21, instead of Aug. 16.

It’s a testament to Sony’s faith in the movie in an effort to get the widest audience possible. That’s not to say that horror doesn’t work when kids have one foot in school, and one foot at the beach in mid-August: Sony’s Screen Gems title Don’t Breathe was a smash in mid August as well as New Line’s Annabelle: Creation. On its new day, Grudge will be counterprogramming to Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4. Sony recently decided to play Angry Birds 2 on Aug. 16 instead. On that old date, there’s another R-rated title, Universal’s comedy Good Boys, and Open Road still has Play Mobil dated.

Pesce’s sublime zany black comedy Piercing starring Mia Wasikowska and Christopher Abbott made its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival before being acquired by Universal Home Entertainment. Pesce and Jeff Buhler penned Grudge; Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Takashige Ichise produce.