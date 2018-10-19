Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, executive producer on Freeform’s breakout comedy series Grown-ish, has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios whose cable/streaming division, ABC Signature, produces the Black-ish spinoff.

Under the pact, she will be developing new series projects while continuing her duties on Grown-ish. For one of her first pieces of development, Henry is teaming with her mother, veteran TV writer-producer Al Sonja L. Rice (In Living Color, The Arsenio Hall Show, That’s So Raven), to explore Henry’s biracial (Black and Jewish) background and the unique mother-daughter relationship that included Rice teaching Henry to write for TV.

Freeform/Ron Tom

Henry joined ABC’s Black-ish at the beginning of the second season as supervision producer, rising to co-executive producer in Season 3. During her second season on Black-ish, Henry also worked as consulting producer on the first season of Grown-ish. She subsequently left Black-ish to become exec producer on Grown-ish. Previously, Henry served as executive producer on long-running comedy series The Game and has written on multiple studio features including the upcoming Cheaper By the Dozen remake for Fox.

Prior to becoming a writer, Jeni Henry, aka Jeni G., was a member of the R&B/pop trio Before Dark, whose single “Monica” hit No. 7 on the Billboard top R&B sales charts. She toured the country with Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child while simultaneously obtaining her B.S. degree from USC.

Henry is repped by Vision Art Management’ Scott Schwartz, Nacelle Co. and Jackoway Austen.