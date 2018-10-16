Grimm, is eying a comeback. NBC is developing a spinoff from the supernatural series, which bowed out last year after six seasons. Like the original, the offshoot hails from Universal TV and Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s studio-based Hazy Mills Prods.

Written by Melissa Glenn (Marvel’s Iron Fist), I hear the untitled spinoff will center on a female Grimm. Per NBC, building off the mythology of the original series, the new show will feature returning fan favorites while also introducing new characters, new dangers and epic new mysteries. I hear no actors are currently attached but the idea is for offshoot to feature some original cast members, regular or recurring.

Glenn executive produces with Hazy Mills’ Hayes and Milliner. Grimm co-creators/showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf will serve as consulting producers.

The original series followed Portland Homicide detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), who discovered he is a Grimm, the latest in a line of guardians who are sworn to keep the balance between humanity and mythological creatures. Giuntoli and Russell Hornsby, who played his partner, both are starring on new series this season, ABC’s A Million Little Things and Fox’s Proven Innocent, respectively.

Grimm was a little engine that could, an under-the-radar show that became a breakout during the 2011-2012 season despite airing on Fridays. Throughout its six-season run, Grimm remained one of Friday’s highest-rated scripted series on Friday. It also is owned by NBC and did well internationally for NBCUniversal, which may factor favorably into the network’s decision to proceed with a spinoff.

Glenn recently worked as writer/supervising producer on the Netflix/Marvel series Iron Fist. Her series credits also include Leverage, Zoo, Revolution and Beauty and the Beast. She is repped by ICM Partners and attorney PJ Shapiro.

Hazy Mills also has comedy Exes In Law in development at NBC.