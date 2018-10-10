Meredith Grey’s love life soon might be taking a turn for the better. Former How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor star will take Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on a blind date in Thursday’s episode of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Deadline has confirmed. It’s not known if Radnor will be in the picture past this week, though.

Meredith’s love life has been a focus following the death of her husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in Season 11. The Season 15 opener found Meredith in bed with Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), a scene teased in the trailer. Turns out, it was all a part of back-to-back dream sequences that involved Meredith and her co-workers. Despite the steamy imaginary session with DeLuca, and the drunken kiss the two shared in the Season 14 ender, no signs pointed to a blossoming romance.

Later, Meredith was introduced to a charming and amiable “Ortho God,” Dr. Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack), known as Dr. Link, who wasted no time trying to swoon the widowed Grey, but to no avail.

Grey‘s showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline in an interview last month that the question remains open as to whether Meredith will find her first love post-Derek this season, “but boy, is she putting herself out there in a new way.” Noting that her romance with Derek was “pretty epic,” Vernoff said there is a message “to all of the men and women who have loved and lost, whether they’ve lost to circumstance or to death, yes, to love again is possible.”

Stay tuned.

The Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy, starring Pompeo and executive produced/showrun by Vernoff, is now ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series.

Radnor starred as Ted on all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother. He most recently starred as Dr. Jedediah Foster on Mercy Street and Lou Mazichelli on Rise.

People was first to report his casting.