Dana Melanie (Wild Nights With Emily) and Rafael Cebrian (Narcos) have joined the upcoming third season of Netflix’s tween series Greenhouse Academy as series regulars.

Melanie will take over the role of Emma Geller in a recasting, previously played by Aviv Buchler in seasons one and two. Cebrian will be playing new character Enzo.

Created by Giora Chamizer, Greenhouse Academy is set at an elite Southern California boarding school where students from two rival dormitories combine forces to thwart an evil plot.

Greenhouse Academy is co-written by Chamizer and Paula Yoo (West Wing, Defiance, Eureka). Nutz Productions, a subsidiary of Ananey Communications, produces the series for Netflix.

Melanie’s latest film Wild Nights With Emily, premiered in March at SXSW. Melanie play’s young Emily Dickinson opposite Molly Shannon, Amy Seimetz, and Brett Gelman. She is also in development on a series she penned based on a book she optioned earlier this year. Melanie is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and managed by Julie Nicholson at Blue Couch Entertainment.

Cebrian is known for his work on Narcos, The Librarians and Borgia. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Kuranda Management, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Talent on the Road Management in Mexico.