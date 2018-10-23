The Recording Academy and CBS have set dates for the 2020 and 2021 Grammys. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The 63rd Annual Grammys will air on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, both on CBS.

The Grammys moved back to Los Angeles for 2019 after being held in 2018 at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2003. After alternating between Los Angeles and New York for much of the Grammys history, the show moved to LA’s Staples Center in 1999 after a public feud between then-Academy head Michael Greene and then-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani. Logistical, financial and other challenges prompted the move back to L.A. for 2019.

In June 2016, CBS and The Recording Academy extended their agreement to keep the trophy show on the CBS TV network through 2026.

“Los Angeles loves the Grammys – a celebration of the artists who transform how we think about music, and the behind-the-boards talent that makes their excellence possible,” said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. “The music industry is integral to L.A.’s economy, and reflects the spirit of the city itself: diverse, imaginative and always ready to break new ground. We are thrilled to welcome the Grammys back to the creative capital of the world, and look forward to hosting the awards for years to come.”

Nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Award will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, Dec. 5 and will honor the best in recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018. The special airs Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network.