Dexter alumna Jaime Murray has been tapped for a key recurring role on the upcoming fifth and final season of Batman prequel drama series Gotham on Fox.

Murray will play Theresa Walker. The character emerges as Jim Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie) principal nemesis in the season, who comes to Gotham harboring a dark secret about her past.

Produced by Warner Bros. TV and based on characters from DC Comics, Gotham is executive produced by Bruno Heller, who developed the series, Danny Cannon and John Stephens. The series large ensemble cast includes McKenzie, Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin, Sean Pertwee, Robin Lord Taylor, Erin Richards, David Mazouz, Camren Bicondova, Cory Michael Smith, Jessica Lucas, Chris Chalk, Drew Powell, Alexander Siddig and Crystal Reed.

Murray is best known for her recurring role of Lila Tourney on Showtime’s Dexter, Dexter’s main lover and main antagonist during the hit show’s second season. Murray recently wrapped a recurring on ABC’s Upon A Time and will next be seen in a recurring on the CW’s The Originals. She previously starred as Stacie Monroe in Emmy-nominated BBC show Hustle and in BBC mini-series Spartacus: Gods of the Area. On the big screen, she recently starred in the lead role of Vamire Gerri in Fox’s Fright Night 2. Murray is repped by Gersh and LINK Entertainment.

Gotham’s fifth and final season premieres January 3, 2019 at 8/7c on Fox.