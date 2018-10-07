Fanboys and fangirls learned today at New York Comic-Con that the fifth and final season fo Fox’s Gotham promises to have plenty of villains (Bane!), a broken back of a beloved butler, and the debut of the Caped Crusader.

In addition to Batman swooping into Gotham, a slew of baddies will be ready to fight the Dark Knight in season 5 including the return of Zsasz, Mad Hatter, Scarecrow, Hugo Strange — and Penguin will have a dog! There will also be some new villains added into the mix including Magpie and the aforementioned Bane played by Shane West — which was a huge announcement to come out of the con.

There has been plenty of speculation that West was playing Bane, a role that Tom Hardy made famous in the Dark Knight Rise. The news was confirmed today. It was also confirmed that there will be a new twist on the Bane origin story. It was also revealed today that Bane will break Alfred’s back this season, a big plot point from the comics.

Set a decade down the line, Season 5 will see Bruce Wayne have his first real-life encounter with a large swarm of bats and in turn, we will be treated to seeing Batman for the first time in the series finale.

The only news that didn’t come out of today’s panel was the premiere date of the fifth season — guess you’ll have to hang on to your Batarangs for that.