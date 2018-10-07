Fanboys and fangirls learned today at New York Comic-Con that the fifth and final season fo Fox’s Gotham promises to have plenty of villains (Bane!), a broken back of a beloved butler, and the debut of the Caped Crusader.
In addition to Batman swooping into Gotham, a slew of baddies will be ready to fight the Dark Knight in season 5 including the return of Zsasz, Mad Hatter, Scarecrow, Hugo Strange — and Penguin will have a dog! There will also be some new villains added into the mix including Magpie and the aforementioned Bane played by Shane West — which was a huge announcement to come out of the con.
There has been plenty of speculation that West was playing Bane, a role that Tom Hardy made famous in the Dark Knight Rise. The news was confirmed today. It was also confirmed that there will be a new twist on the Bane origin story. It was also revealed today that Bane will break Alfred’s back this season, a big plot point from the comics.
Set a decade down the line, Season 5 will see Bruce Wayne have his first real-life encounter with a large swarm of bats and in turn, we will be treated to seeing Batman for the first time in the series finale.
Talking about the #Gotham good guys! #WBNYCC @realdavidmazouz @Gotham pic.twitter.com/S5AGbwZ4uh
— Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 7, 2018
The only news that didn’t come out of today’s panel was the premiere date of the fifth season — guess you’ll have to hang on to your Batarangs for that.