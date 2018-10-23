Freeform has set Tuesday, January 8, for the premiere of Good Trouble, its spinoff from The Fosters that follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young-adult lives in Los Angeles. Check out the first sneak peek below.

Freeform

After moving to the Coterie in downtown L.A., Callie and Mariana realize that living on their own is not all that it’s cracked up to be. Faced with new neighbors, new challenges and, of course, new romances, the sisters must depend on one another to navigate the City of Angels. Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele and Roger Bart also star.

Five The Fosters alums are set to appear in Good Trouble: Teri Polo and Sherri Saum are reprising their roles as the adoptive moms of Callie and Mariana, and the original series’ siblings Hayden Byerly, Noah Centineo and David Lambert also are back for guest turns.

Good Trouble is produced by Nuyorican Productions in association with Freeform. Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg created the spinoff and serve as showrunners. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina are executive producers.

Here is a sneak peek at Good Trouble: