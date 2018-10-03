She won’t be taking on the role of God because Francis McDormand already has that sewn up on Good Omens, but Whoopi Goldberg will be playing a leading role on the Amazon series – at least at New York Comic Con.

One day after sealing an overall deal with the House of Bezos, Good Omens co-author and series showrunner Neil Gaiman made it official that the EGOTer and The View co-host will be moderating the show’s panel at the Big Apple confab on October 6.

Our moderator at the NYCC @GoodOmensPrime panel. The amazing redoubtable Star Trekking Death and God playing EGOT winning @WhoopiGoldberg. Good Omens has the best fans. pic.twitter.com/lknqr9Le6t — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 3, 2018

Though Goldberg will be handling the MC duties on-stage with Gaiman, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Miranda Richardson and Jon Hamm at the theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday morning, she will not be joining the series, we hear. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner is a long time fan of the satirical 1990 end of the world novel that Gaiman and Terry Pratchett penned.

Co-produced with the BBC, the six-episode Good Omens limited series is schedule to debut in early 2019. Of course, in his new career, acclaimed author Gaiman also has Season 2 of American Gods coming to Starz next year too.

Today’s reveal of Goldberg’s by Gaiman comes as the Sister Act star got into a dust-up with Donald Trump Jr over her response to remarks that the President made yesterday seemingly mocking Brett Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. “I will say this to every woman in that audience last night,” Goldberg said on the daytime talker. “I hope nothing ever terrible happens to you or your daughters, because basically what is being said is ‘we don’t care, we don’t care.’”

“You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies,” Goldberg also said on The View this week after the younger Trump expressed concern for his sons in the current cultural environment that has seen the rise of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements and more and more women going public with stories of sexual assault. “If you think your child is not someone who is assaulting people, it shouldn’t be a concern for you.”

Calling her opinions “warped,” Donald Trump Jr pulled remarks Goldberg once made in apparent defense of Roman Polanski, who raped a 13-year old girl in the late 1970s before fleeing American justice, out in response online.

In another arena, NYCC runs until October 8, with full coverage by Deadline.