Complications alumna Lauren Stamile is set for a recurring role on NBC’s drama series Good Girls, from The Family creator Jenna Bans. Good Girls follows three suburban moms (Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman) who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. Stamile will play Gretchen Zorada, a confident, intelligent and pedigreed defense attorney working on Manny’s (Manny Montana) case. Stamile was a series regular on USA’s Complications. She also recently worked on American Horror Story and recurred on Blindspot and Chicago Fire. Stamile is repped by Mark Schumacher Management.

Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed) is set for a recurring role in Season 3 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. LaThrop will play OfMatthew, described as a devoted Handmaid whose fidelity to Gilead causes friction amongst her peers. The Handmaid’s Tale comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken and Elisabeth Moss. MGM serves as the international distributor for the series. LaThrop also will be seen in a recurring role on the sixth season of the CW’s The 100 and on Netflix’s upcoming series The Kominsky Method. On the film side, she was most recently seen in Fifty Shades Freed for Universal. She’s repped by the Kohner Agency and Velocity Entertainment Partners.