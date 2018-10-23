Gold Rush creator and star Todd Hoffman has partnered with Bering Sea Gold executive producers Thom Beers and Jeff Conroy on another series set in the world of amateur gold mining, this time in the competition reality space.

Hoffman and Jose Behar’s Züm Media has signed a development deal with Beers and Conroy’s new multi-platform production company BoBCat Studios to create the show.

Shutterstock

Tentatively titled Greenhorn Gold, the series will feature a cast of men and women from all walks of life as novice miners attempting to dig for gold in a blue collar, competition-style reality show. After a massive tryout, the greenhorn miners will be eliminated one-by one until only six remain at the end of the season. Those six will walk away with life-changing money in raw gold to take home to their families.

Hoffman was the breakout star of Gold Rush when the Discovery Channel docuseries premiered in 2010, following him, his father and his crew as they chased the dream of prospecting for gold in Alaska. Hoffman left the hit series, which had been topping Friday’s cable ratings, partnered with Bering Sea Gold, earlier this year.

“We’re excited to partner with Todd on Greenhorn Gold,” said Conroy, co-founder of BoBCat Studios alongside Beers and Sarah Bernard. “We were both fortunate to have hit prospecting shows. Gold Rush and Bering Sea Gold anchored Discovery’s ratings, winning Friday night for years. Now it’s great to be able to partner with him.”

Added Beers, “Todd is passionate about my two favorite things – telling stories and gold,. There’s just something about gold that changes a person, and with Greenhorn Gold, we’ll see that transformation first-hand in all its dramatic glory.”

Greenhorn Gold, which is being taken out to buyers, is looking to continue Beers’ and Conroy’s long history of high-stakes blue collar television, including Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers, Bering Sea Gold, Ax Men, Storage Wars, and Monster Garage. Beers, Conroy and Bernard recently announced a production deal with actor William Fichtner for the high-octane reality series Heart of the Race, and their History docuseries American Farmer will debut in 2019.

“Introducing the world to the prospecting business on Gold Rush was incredible; it’s thrilling to give others the chance to replicate that success,” said Hoffman. “Thom and Jeff have an unparalleled reputation for telling the stories of America’s unseen heroes, and I couldn’t be more excited to tell these stories with BoBCat.”

Greenhorn Gold will be executive produced by Beers, Conroy, and Bernard of BoBCat Studios, and Hoffman, Jose Behar, and Franco Porporino (American Choppers) of Züm Media.