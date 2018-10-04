EXCLUSIVE: Marking the second Oscar-winning actress recruited by director Julie Taymor to play iconic feminist activist Gloria Steinem, Alicia Vikander is in negotiations to star in My Life On The Road, the film based on Steinem’s memoir. Vikander will play Steinem from about age 20-40, during her formative years. Julianne Moore has already signed on to play Steinem as she grew from a reluctant spokesperson of a movement, into a galvanizing symbol for equality. The film focuses on the encounters along the road that helped to shape her.

REX/Shutterstock

Taymor and playwright Sarah Ruhl wrote the script. The plan is to begin production early next year, and there will be two more actresses planned to play Steinem in younger stages of her life.

Page Fifty-Four Pictures’ Alex Saks is producing with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Steinem is exec producer alongside Amy Richards.

Ruhl’s a Tony-nominated playwright whose work includes In the Next Room and The New World.

Vikander’s repped by UTA, Actors In Scandinavia and Tavistock Wood Management. She just wrapped the Wash Westmoreland-drama Earthquake Bird for Netflix.