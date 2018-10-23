Six time Oscar nominee, Tony and Emmy winning Glenn Close has been selected to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Modern Master Award on Saturday February 2nd, 2019 at the Arlington Theatre.

Close will be honored for her longstanding contributions to the film industry, most recently earning strong Best Actress Oscar buzz and a shot at a seventh nomination in Sony Pictures Classics’ The Wife. Leonard

Maltin will return for his 28th year to moderate the evening. “Glenn Close is one of the great actresses of our time. Versatility is her hallmark, and there is clearly nothing she can’t do. She became a star with her first feature film, The World According to Garp, and has gone on to play everyone from Cruella de Vil to aging silent-film star Norma Desmond in the stage musical of Sunset Blvd. I can’t wait to spend an evening with her onstage at the Arlington Theater,” states Maltin. Last week she opened Off- Broadway in the new play from The Wife’s screenwriter Jane Anderson, Mother Of The Maid.

The Modern Master Award was established in 1995 and is the highest accolade presented by SBIFF. Created to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry, it was re-named the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of long-time SBIFF moderator and renowned film critic Leonard Maltin. Past recipients include Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Bruce Dern, Ben Affleck, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, George Clooney and Peter Jackson.

The 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Wednesday, January 30th through Saturday, February 9th.