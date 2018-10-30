EXCLUSIVE: After making her directorial debut on Palo Alto, Gia Coppola is set to direct and co-write Mainstream as her followup. Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff and Jason Schwartzman have been set to star in an eccentric love triangle and cautionary tale of preserving your identity within the fast-moving internet age. Coppola wrote the script with Tom Stuart, with filming to get underway at year’s end.

CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales, Wild Bunch is handling foreign sales, and they are introducing it at AFM.

Automatik’s Fred Berger (La La Land and Destroyer) is producing. Robert Schwartzman, Holly Wiersma, and American Zoetrope will serve as executive producers on the film.

