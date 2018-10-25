EXCLUSIVE: In what is likely to be the hottest new movie on sale at the AFM next week, Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller has set his next project: Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

Oscar-winner Miller has penned the script and will direct the original film, whose log-line is being kept under wraps. The movie is said to be unlike anything the filmmaker has done before but I hear it is epic in scope (as implied by its title). Shoot is due to get under way next year.

The feted franchise creator will produce alongside his regular collaborator Doug Mitchell. FilmNation is handling international sales and will launch the big-canvas project for the AFM (unless it is snapped up before then). CAA will rep North America and China. I gather interest in the hot package is already sky-high from those in the know.

Miller’s latest installment in the iconic Mad Max universe, Fury Road, was a critical and awards hit for Warner Bros in 2015. The dystopian romp debuted at Cannes to strong notices and went on to score six Oscar wins and $380M in worldwide theatrical (followed by strong ancillary).

The Australian filmmaker has been working on sequels to Fury Road but those plans went a little quiet following a legal spat with Warner Bros over unpaid earnings. However, the dispute has not closed the door on those movies, I understand.

Miller’s storied career includes the Mad Max series, The Witches Of Eastwick, Babe and Happy Feet. He is repped by CAA and Gang, Tyre.