George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures is expanding its relationship with Paramount TV, signing a two-year first-look deal, which includes all television, digital and episodic projects from Smokehouse, excluding features.

Paramount TV and Smokehouse, along with Anonymous Content, are currently in post-production on Catch-22, the highly-anticipated, six-part series for Hulu. Based on Joseph Heller’s seminal novel, Catch-22 is executive produced by Clooney and Heslov for Smokehouse, along with Richard Brown and Steve Golin on behalf of Anonymous Content. Luke Davies and David Michôd are co-writers and executive producers for the series. Ellen Kuras serves as a producer and director along with Clooney and Heslov.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Smokehouse. Our experience with them on ‘Catch-22’ has been an absolute joy,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television. “They are first-class filmmakers and producers with a nose for unique stories with deep thematic resonance. We look forward to this new partnership together.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Paramount TV. Nicole and her team are great partners and our experience on ‘Catch-22’ has been nothing but terrific,” said Clooney and Heslov.

Paramount TV’s current slate includes Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski on Amazon, currently in production on season 2; Maniac, a dark comedy series directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill on Netflix; 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, currently in production on season 3; The Alienist on TNT, based on the best-selling novel from Caleb Carr, starring Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans and Daniel Brühl and directed by Jakob Verbruggen; The Angel of Darkness, a limited series for TNT based on the sequel to Carr’s The Alienist, with Frank Pugliese as showrunner; First Wives Club, debuting on Paramount Network in 2019, written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip); The Haunting of Hill House premiering on Netflix October 12 with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV; crime drama Berlin Station on Epix with Anonymous Content from New York Times best-selling spy novelist Olen Steinhauer, currently in production on season 3; Boomerang, the half-hour series based on the 1992 romantic comedy film, executive produced by Halle Berry and Lena Waithe for BET; the limited series for Apple, Defending Jacob, based on William Landay’s novel with Chris Evans set to star; Looking for Alaska, a limited series for Hulu based on John Green’s novel from executive producer Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire; and the dramatic mystery series for Apple, Untitled Hilde Lysiak Project, inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Hilde Lysiak, starring Brooklynn Prince, executive produced and directed by Jon M. Chu.