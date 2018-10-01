Genius Brands has secured a $6 million bank facility to help fund a second season of its Netflix preschool show Llama Llama, which features the voice of Jennifer Garner in the lead role of Mama Llama.

Bank Leumi USA stepped up with the funding for Genius, a brand management company whose properties also include the Nick Jr. animated series Rainbow Rangers, which will premiere in November.

The new production facility matures in March 2021. It follows a previous facility of $5.2 million for the first season of Llama Llama, which premiered last January. The show is based on the bestselling book franchise by Anna Dewdney.

Season 2 of Llama Llama is produced by Jane Startz, Andy Heyward and Reed Duncan. Joe Purdy (Arthur, Hey Arnold!) serves as the head writer and legendary Disney alum Ruben Aquino, who worked on animated features such as Frozen, The Lion King and Aladdin, is the art director for the series. In addition to the 16 11-minute season two episodes, Genius Brands is also developing two new 30-minute Llama Llama specials.

“Llama Llama Season 2 is the next chapter in Genius Brands unparalleled ‘content with a purpose’ roster based on positive values: no violence, no inappropriate language, enrichment and education in all stories,” commented Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO, Genius Brands.

Genius Brands will file an 8K with the SEC this week announcing the facility.