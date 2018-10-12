Crazy Rich Asians’ Gemma Chan is to star in an anthology drama series for UK’s Channel 4, written by Dominic Savage, the writer of Gemma Arterton-fronted feature The Escape.

Chan, who also starred in AMC and C4 co-pro Humans, will appear in the three-part series, as will Minority Report’s Samantha Morton and This Is England and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure.

The as-yet-untitled series has been developed and co-authored with the leading actors, with themes including relationships, identity and empowerment. The trilogy explores the experience of three women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and utterly personal.

It is produced by An Idiot Abroad indie Me+You Productions with Savage and Richard Yee exec producing. Series producer is Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar with co-producers John Pocock (Chewing Gum) and Faiza Tovey (Uncle). The series was co-funded by Sky Vision, which will handle global distribution.

The series was shot over the summer and autumn of 2018.

Majumdar said, “Dominic Savage’s work always speaks to the most contemporary and urgent of questions, taking a scalpel to modern life. We are thrilled to produce Dominic’s latest series of films and to help realise his unique vision which fits into Me+You’s remit of making authored cinematic work.”

Yee added, “This is exactly the sort of contemporary risk-taking drama that embodies C4’s DNA. Everyone at Me+You Productions is very appreciative of the support from Channel 4 and Sky Vision in bringing this timely series of films to the screen.”