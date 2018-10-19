The Accidental Tourist Oscar winner Geena Davis and Joan Chen are boarding Tate Taylor’s Eve from Voltage Pictures and Freckle Films.

The plot and a majority of character roles are being kept under wraps, but in the movie, Jessica Chastain’s title character works for the leader of a black ops organization played by Colin Farrell.

Also in the cast are Oscar winner Common and Oscar nominee John Malkovich. Common plays the ex-fiance to Chastain’s character in the film.

Davis’ credits include Thelma & Louise for which she was nominated for a best actress Oscar, as well as The Fly, Beetlejuice, A League of Their Own, The Long Kiss Goodnight and Stuart Little. She also won a Golden Globe for best actress for her role in ABC’s Commander in Chief. Davis is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson.

Chen recently starred in Netflix’s series Marco Polo and just wrapped Tigertail, a Netflix film directed by Alan Yang and starring John Cho. Other credits include The Last Emperor, David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, Mao’s Last Dancer, Lust, Caution, and Hemingway and Gellhorn. She has directed two films including Autumn in New York starring Richard Gere and Winona Ryder. She is repped by Inphenate and attorney Stuart Rosenthal.

Voltage will fully finance Eve and handle worldwide sales. Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam are producing for Voltage alongside Chastain and Kelly Carmichael who are producing for Freckle. Jonathan Deckter, John Norris, Erika Hampson and William Earon are serving as executive producers.

Principal photography began on September 24 in Boston.