CBS apparentlly still has some friends in low places. The Tiffany network said today that it will air the Garth Brooks concert special Garth: Live at Notre Dame on December 2. It will be the first concert held at Notre Dame Stadium, home of the Fighting Irish.

“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” said the Country Music Hall of Famer, who recently wrapped a record-breaking 3 1/2-year world tour. “Then CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”

The RIAA says only the Beatles have sold more records in the U.S. than Brooks, who has amassed 30 platinum albums in his 30-year-career and 148 million sold overall. He’s had nine discs top the Billboard 200, and seven of his albums have hit platinum status of 10 million sold. His concert set Double Live is listed as the eighth-best-selling album in U.S. history with 21 million units shifted. He’s also had 36 top 10 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart including 19 No. 1s.

“We have an amazing history with Garth,” said Jack Sussman, EVP Music, Specials & Live Events at CBS. “We’ve partnered with him at some extraordinary venues, from the enormity of an aircraft carrier to the intimacy of his one-man show in Las Vegas. Now, we are joining forces to bring viewers Garth at his best – a full-blown stadium-sized event for television from renowned Notre Dame Stadium. Garth Brooks. Notre Dame. Two icons. One night. It will be a television event to remember.”

Produced and directed by Jon Smalls, Garth: Live at Notre Dame is a production of Picture Vision Pictures. Brooks is the executive producer.