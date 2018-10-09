Shout! Factory’s multi-platform film distribution and production arm Shout! Studios has taken all North American rights to the coming-of-age feature Then Came You from BCDF Pictures and Voltage Pictures. The deal includes all theatrical, VOD, digital, broadcast, and home entertainment platforms in U.S. and Canada.

Shout! Studios plans a theatrical launch next year followed by a strategic rollout across multiple entertainment platforms.

Directed by Peter Hutchings and written by Fergal Rock, Then Came You follows Skye (Maisie Williams), a spunky teenager with a terminal illness who befriends Calvin (Asa Butterfield), a 19-year old hypochondriac who is afraid of his own shadow. Calvin helps Skye carry out her eccentric bucket list of things to do before she dies. In the process, he learns to confront and conquer his own fears, including falling in love with the beautiful, but seemingly untouchable, Izzy (Nina Dobrev).

Also starring in the pic is Tyler Hoechlin, David Koechner, Peyton List, Tituss Burgess, Sonya Walger, Margot Bingham and Ken Jeong . Pic is produced by Claude Dal Farra, Brian Keady, Brice Dal Farra, Alissa Phillips, Nicolas Chartier, and Derrick Tseng. Jonathan Deckter and Irfaan Fredericks serve as EPs.

“With a charmingly offbeat script and a winning cast, Peter Hutchings deftly blends humor and pathos into a sweet coming of age story that will elicit as many laughs as tears. It’s a film that leaves you really glad you watched it,” stated Jordan Fields, VP of Acquisitions at Shout! Studios.

“We are thrilled to work with the amazing team at Shout! Studios. They have shown enormous passion for the film and have some very innovative distribution plans. We hope this is the beginning of a long-term relationship with Bob, Garson, Jordan and the team,” stated Jonathan Deckter, President & COO of Voltage Pictures.

The film deal was negotiated by Jordan Fields and Vanessa Keiko Flanders, Shout’s Vice President of Business Affairs, and Jonathan Deckter on behalf of Voltage Pictures.