UPDATE: The Gab social media service has also been dropped by its web host, Joyent, and by payment processor Stripe. They join PayPal in banning the service, allegedly because it hosted comments by Pittsburgh Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers.

The social media site said it may be off-line for weeks as it seeks new providers.

“Breaking: @joyent, Gab’s new hosting provider, has just pulled our hosting service,” said a Gab tweet. “They have given us until 9am on Monday to find a solution. Gab will likely be down for weeks because of this. Working on solutions. We will never give up on defending free speech for all people.” The email from Joyent posted by Gab alleges “a breach of the Joyent Terms of Service.

“We will continue to fight for free expression and individual liberty online for all people. Big tech cannot stop us. The mainstream media can not stop us,” the social network continued. “The People will defend freedom against tyranny as they always have and always will.”

EARLIER: The PayPal payments platform has removed the account of Gab.ai from the service after it was revealed that Pittsburgh Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers was an active user of the conservative social media site.

PayPal did not provide an explanation to Gab for its decision. Bowers posted anti-Semitic and anti-Trump rhetoric on Gab, a Twitter-like service which is touted as “the home of free speech” and does little to limit conversations.

Bowers messages were sent on Gab shortly before he entered the Tree of Life Synagogue, including his ominous final one: “Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Gab has removed Bowers’s account and information to the FBI and Dept. of Justice. Its owner, Andrew Torba, has issued a full statement on the matter. Bowers also had accounts on other social media, Torba said, but was not specific on which ones.