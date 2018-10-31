The BBC and FX Networks have expanded their content deal, giving original series from the U.S. broadcaster a primary home in the UK for the first time.

The deal extends the relationship between the BBC and FX, which co-produce the Tom Hardy-led drama series Taboo. It also gives the BBC rights to Devs, the UK-produced tech thriller from Ex Machina‘s Alex Garland, and Ryan Murphy’s 1980s-set rookie drama Pose.

Mayans M.C. FX

Also headed across the pond are FX series including Mayans M.C., What We Do in the Shadows, Better Things, the newly announced Mrs. America starring Cate Blanchett and the Untitled Fosse-Verdon Project about spouses Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

The BBC has previously acquired a raft of FX shows including Atlanta, Feud, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Snowfall and recently picked up Danny Boyle’s Trust after Sky dropped the series. However, it is the first volume deal the British broadcaster has struck in some time, echoing deals struck by rival pay-net Sky has with the likes of HBO and Showtime.

The deal, however, does not include Martin Freeman’s forthcoming parenting comedy Breeders; the show was originally developed as a co-production between the BBC and FX but Sky stepped in after the pilot to pick up the show.

“The BBC has a proud tradition of bringing audiences the very best shows from around the world, and this exciting new partnership with FX builds on our strong existing relationship,” said Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. “Their incredible range of first-class drama and comedy series will be great for our channels.”

Added Gina Brogi, President of Global Distribution at Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, “The BBC has been an incredible partner for us at FX Networks and TCFTVD, and this new deal only strengthens our longstanding relationship as we look to bring quality programming to audiences in the UK.”