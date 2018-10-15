In a competitive situation, FX has landed for development Her Body and Other Parties, an anthology series based on Carmen Maria Machado’s lauded short story collection. The project comes from writer Gina Welch, Imagine Television and FX Productions.

Written by Welch, Her Body is an anthological series staging psychologically vivid tales of women’s fears and desires on landscapes of horror, fabulism, and wild-haired absurdity. It’s described as a feminist Black Mirror with fairy tale themes, its hours threaded together with a recurring ensemble of female characters.

Welch executive produces with Imagine TV’s Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Samie Falvey. Machado will serve as producer. FX Productions is the studio.

Welch was a writer-co-producer on FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, writer-co-producer on AMC’s The Terror, a consulting producer on Hulu’s Castle Rock and a staff writer on Ray Donovan. Welch is repped by CAA, Grandview and Gang Tyre.

Her Body and Other Parties, published in October 2017 by Gray Wolf Press, was awarded the the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Prize, the Bard Fiction Prize, along with the Crawford Award, the Shirley Jackson Award, Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Fiction, Bisexual Book Award for Fiction, American Booksellers Association’s Indies Choice Book Awards and New Atlantic Independent Booksellers Association’s Book of the Year. It also was a finalist for the 2017 National Book Award for Fiction, the 2017 Kirkus Prize and the 2017 PEN/Robert Bingham Award.

Imagine TV’s series portfolio includes Empire on Fox, Genius and Mars on Nat Geo and the upcoming Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu.