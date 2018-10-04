EXCLUSIVE: Futurism, the content and news provider that covers tech and scientific discoveries, and whose Futurism Studios is behind the upcoming blockchain documentary Trust Machine and the Facebook Watch series Glimpse, is expanding its universe. The company is ramping up its studio division to include content production and distribution strategies, and has signed with WME to help.

The agency will work with Futurism Studios president Geoff Clark to grow its content and create alliances with third-party distributors and producers. The plan is to create 10-12 scripted and unscripted projects per year eyeing theatrical, ancillary, and digital releases.

“This has been a very exciting year of growth for Futurism with the expansion of our scripted and unscripted content divisions,” Clark said. “We could not be more excited about working with WME to expand the Futurism brand and bring these new projects to audiences worldwide.”

Futurism is already in the works on Trust Machine, directed by Alex Winter and narrated by Rosario Dawson. The feature-length pic chronicles the rise and development of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and decentralization. The film was financed and co-produced by SingularDTV, a blockchain based studio, which is giving it a theatrical release beginning October 26 at New York’s Cinema Village followed by a November 16 bow at the Laemmle Monica in Los Angeles. It hits SingularDTV’s online platform in 2019.

Among its docus in varying stages of production include I Am Human, which looks at the future of man and machine through the lens of entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, a merge of a sci-fi feature film aesthetic with human stories. Taryn Southern and Elena Gaby are directing, and Clark is executive producer. Among its partner projects are scripted and unscripted series with Propagate Content which are under wraps.

Glimpse, a short-form scripted series produced in partnership with Dust, explores the growth of our science and technology in relation to the human condition — described as a positive Black Mirror. A new episode is released each week on its Facebook Watch page.