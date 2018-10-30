Netflix has set December 14 for the Season 4 premiere of its hit spinoff Fuller House. You can check out a video date announcement below the story.

Season 4 will pick up with Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) all moving back to San Francisco and, of course, will follow Kimmy’s (Andre Barber) pregnancy.

Fuller House also stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.

The hit comedy series returns with Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar as new executive producers and showrunners. They replace Jeff Franklin who was let go amid allegations that he had been verbally abusive to staffers and made inappropriate comments in the writers room.

Baldikoski and Behar have both served as co-executive producers since the series launch in 2016. The pair previously served as co-executive producers on The New Adventures of Old Christine, 8 Simple Rules, Kirstie and Save Me, and as consulting producers on the series Last Man Standing, Jennifer Falls and others.