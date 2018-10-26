Netflix has set January 11 for the Season 2 premiere of its ensemble comedy Friends From College, created/executive produced by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors) and Francesca Delbanco.

The eight-episode Season 2 continues to follow six Harvard alums in their 40s living in New York City and the complicated relationships they have with each other. It’s been a year since Ethan & Sam’s affair was exposed to the 4 other friends – including Lisa, Ethan’s wife – and the friend group is still fractured. No one has heard from Lisa, Ethan has been living a repentant year of writing a YA novel, and Sam has been trying to repair her marriage with her husband Jon. But with Max’s wedding coming up, the friends won’t be able to avoid each other much longer. Between the engagement party, bachelor party, and wedding, the six will have to overcome the destruction in their past and figure out how to function as a friend group again. Will they be able to move forward or will they regress back to their old destructive patterns once again?

Friends From College stars Keegan-Michael Key (Ethan), Cobie Smulders (Lisa), Annie Parisse (Sam), Nat Faxon (Nick), Fred Savage (Max) and Jae Suh Park (Marianne). Billy Eichner (Felix) and Sarah Chalke (Merrill) will guest star.

The date announcement comes ahead of tonight’s screening of the premiere episode of Season 2 as part of the Austin Film Festival. It will be followed by a Q&A with creators Stoller and Delbanco.

Check out a clip of the date announcement below.